Maharashtra HM distributes masks, sanitizers to police

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh distributes masks, sanitizers to police

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 17:18 ist

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to police personnel who are on the streets enforcing the lockdown for coronavirus.

Deshmukh shared a video which showed him handing out masks and sanitizers to policemen in Mumbai on Twitter.

"Police personnel working tirelessly to help prevent the spread of the #CoronaPandemic come in direct contact with so many. As a preventive safety measure, I distributed special masks & sanitizers to them," he tweeted.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

In another tweet he said, "The government distributed personal protection equipment to police personnel who were setting out to catch those fleeing home quarantine."

Maharashtra has so far reported 537 coronavirus cases, a majority of them in Mumbai.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Union government on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers", especially when stepping out of home.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anil Deshmukh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 