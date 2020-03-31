Nagpur doctors quarantined after patient's hidden COVID-19 details revealed

Nagpur man hides COVID-19 details, doctors quarantined

PTI
  • Mar 31 2020, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 10:41 ist
Eight doctors and four paramedics of Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital were quarantined after they came in contact with a person who hid the fact that his younger brother was a COVID-19 patient and then went on to test positive himself for novel coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

The man, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, was examined by the 12 medical staff at GMCH last week, an official said.

Besides, a private hospital has also been sealed till further orders where this man, who suffers from paralysis, was admitted before being shifted to the government-run hospital.

Two people who tested positive on Monday here were also close contacts of this man, officials said. 

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

