Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh

The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 09:39 ist
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a "proclaimed offender" by a court here, on Wednesday said he was in Chandigarh and would visit Mumbai soon. 

Also Read — 'Proclaimed offender' notice pasted at ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh's home

Asked by reporters if he would surrender (before the police or court), Singh said he had yet to decide his next course of action.

The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest. He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

