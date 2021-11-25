Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a "proclaimed offender" by a court here, on Wednesday said he was in Chandigarh and would visit Mumbai soon.
Also Read — 'Proclaimed offender' notice pasted at ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh's home
Asked by reporters if he would surrender (before the police or court), Singh said he had yet to decide his next course of action.
The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app.
Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest. He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru
Being frank about India’s energy dilemma
Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?
DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines