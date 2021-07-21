Raid on adult film shoot in February led to Raj Kundra's arrest

Raid on adult film shoot led to Raj Kundra's arrest

Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi were allegedly the masterminds of the pornography racket run on HotShot App

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jul 21 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 17:01 ist
Police escort arrested Raj Kundra (L) for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

It was a tip-off about a porn film shoot in a private bungalow in the picturesque location of Madh Island that prompted the Malvani police station to carry out a raid.

The raid on February 4 led to a series of arrests and the name of the controversial businessman Raj Kundra emerged.

During February-March, the Mumbai Police already was under severe pressure at that point of time because of the case involving now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector, the maim accused in the planting of Scorpio near the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

The Mumbai Police handed the case to the Property Cell of Crime Branch-CID and then emerged from the name of United Kingdom-based Pradeep Bakshi, the brother-in-law of Kundra.

Kundra, who is the founder of Viaan Industries Ltd and Bakshi, the Chairman of Kenrin Group of London - and they were allegedly the masterminds of the pornography racket run on HotShot App.

“We have the details of the financial trails among them,” said joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe.

The nine other persons arrested earlier include TV actress Gehna Vashisht (32) Yasmin Baig Khan alias Rowa Khan (40) Monu Joshi (28) Pratibha Nalavade (33) Atif Ahmed (24), Shaan Banerjee alias Dipankar Khasnavis (38), Bhanusuryam Thakur ( 26) Tanvir Hashmi (40) and Umesh Kamat (39).

Gehna Vashist is a model and actor, while Yasmin Rowa Khan was a producer-director.

Kamat was the frontman for Kundra. Pratibha was the graphic designer, Joshi was cameraman.

