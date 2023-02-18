Security situation improved a lot under Modi govt: Amit Shah 

Security situation improved a lot under Modi govt: Shah

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Lokmat Media group in Nagpur

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 18 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 18:27 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo

As the Narendra Modi-led government reaches close to nine years, the Prime Minister's trusted aide and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the security situation has improved significantly from terrorism in Kashmir Valley, insurgency in the northeast and Left-wing extremism in parts of the country.

According to him, the violence has dropped by 80 per cent on the count of these three areas of concern because of the proper security outlook and development initiatives of Modi. 

“When Modi ji took over the reins there were three big issues - terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in North-East and Left-wing extremism. But I can say today that violence overall has dropped by 80 per cent,” Shah said in Nagpur at an event organised by a media house. 

Reeling out facts and figures, he said: “In the last 70 years, there were investments to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in Kashmir. In the last three years (since the abrogation of Article 370) around Rs 12,000 crore investments have flowed in.”

In the northeast, he said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) stands withdrawn from 60 per cent of the region. 

Shah also said that there has been a severe crackdown on Left-wing extremism. “Around 8,000 people have laid down weapons and joined the mainstream,” he added.

Nagpur
Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir
insurgency
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra

