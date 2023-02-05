Stage set for BRS public meeting in Nanded

The stage is set for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS party to hold its first meeting outside the state at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Rao is expected to reach Nanded at 12.30 pm and address the meeting titled “BRS Charikala Sabha” at 1.30 pm , CMO sources said today. He will garland the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near the venue-Gurudwara Sachkhand Mela Maidan, Hingoli Gate, and later offer prayers at historical Gurdwara, they said.

He will also address a press conference after the meeting. The entire meeting area has turned pink with party flags, hoardings, balloons and posters. Arrangements are being made from all the villages of Nanded South and North, Bokar, Naigam, Mukhed, Deglur, Loha Constituencies, Kinwat, Dharmabad Towns, Mudked, Naigam, Biloli and Umri, Himayat Nagar in Nanded district to make the public meeting a grand success.

Also Read: BRS to hold public meet in Nanded on Feb 5, pins hope on joinings from Maharashtra

Telangana Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy and some senior leaders of the party are camping in Nanded to oversee the arrangements including crowd mobilisation. This would be the second public meeting of BRS after Khammam in January.

“The focus of the meeting is to attract new people to the party. The party is expecting some key leaders of the region to join BRS,” sources told PTI. Nanded was chosen as the district has a sizeable population of Telugu-speaking people due to its proximity to Telangana. KCR, as Rao is also known as, had earlier told reporters that several villages in the neighbouring State want to merge with Telangana, attracted by the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by his government.

Rao had recently said that the BRS’ slogan in the run-up to 2024 general elections would be ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ (This time, a government for farmers).

Maharashtra continues to witness the highest number of farmers’ suicides despite being one of the richest States in the country. According to political analysts, Rao’s speech would be centered around farmers’ issues in the Nanded meeting. BRS would also be holding a public meeting on February 17 at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar among other dignitaries would attend it.

Before the public meeting, the leaders would also be attending the inaugural ceremony of the new Secretariat complex of Telangana in Hyderabad on that day.