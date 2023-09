With the India-Canada diplomatic ties worsening by the day, prospective students as well as those Indians who are already in Canada to pursue education are bearing the brunt.

As per a report by The Times of India, more than 10,000 students head to Canada from India every year. However, several students are stressed to take the call now due to the latest development based on the allegations related to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.