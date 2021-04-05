Speak Out - April 5, 2021

Union Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram siad that the Narendra Modi government, unlike the UPA government allowed law enforcement authorities to do their job as per law.
In Modi Govt, law enforcement agencies do their business as per law. During UPA, mountainous amount of corruption happened but no agency was allowed to investigate. Congress is B-team of LDF, quoted ANI.
DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls
Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups
Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'
Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy
Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch
When did life first emerge in the universe?