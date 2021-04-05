Speak Out - April 5, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2021, 05:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 05:14 ist

Union Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram siad that the Narendra Modi government, unlike the UPA government allowed law enforcement authorities to do their job as per law.

In Modi Govt, law enforcement agencies do their business as per law. During UPA, mountainous amount of corruption happened but no agency was allowed to investigate. Congress is B-team of LDF, quoted ANI.

