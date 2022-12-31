Speak Out: December 31, 2022

Speak Out: December 31, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 31 2022, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 06:16 ist

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government is "not scared" of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray or his father former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray .

"We were not scared of him or his father. We took 50 MLA's right under his nose. They were saying Mumbai would burn. A matchstick didn't burn," Fadnavis said. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Devendra Fadnavis
India News
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray
Speak Out
DH Speak Out

What's Brewing

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Now's the time for positive politics

Now's the time for positive politics

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

 