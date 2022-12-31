Speak Out: December 31, 2022

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government is "not scared" of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray or his father former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray .
"We were not scared of him or his father. We took 50 MLA's right under his nose. They were saying Mumbai would burn. A matchstick didn't burn," Fadnavis said.
