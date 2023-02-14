Speak Out: February 14, 2023

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over his alleged link with business tycoon Gautam Adani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the PM "thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'
Forging meaning at work
A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution
What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?
Public art in Bengaluru
Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'
Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer
Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026