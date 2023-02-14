Speak Out: February 14, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 14 2023, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 06:24 ist

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over his alleged link with business tycoon Gautam Adani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the PM "thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi."

