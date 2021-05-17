Airtel to offer free talktime, data and more benefits amid Covid-19 pandemic

In a bid to help less privileged people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Airtel has announced to offer free talk time, data and other benefits.

Airtel is giving away Rs 49 currency pack free of cost to people for one time this month. It comes with benefits such as Rs 38 worth talk time (local/STD at 60 paise per minute) and 100MB data valid for 28 days.

Also, Rs 79 recharge pack will offer double the benefits of the existing plan. It now offers Rs 128 worth of call time (local/STD at 60 paise per minute) and 200MB data valid for 28 days.

Airtel says that the announcement related to free calls and data benefits are worth Rs 270 crore and will help close to 55 million low-income subscribers. The beneficiary is identified based on average revenue per user (ARPU).

Last week, Airtel introduced a new vaccine slot finder and Covid SOS health emergency tools on its Airtel Thanks app. Users can register on the app to get help such as plasma donors, oxygen concentrators, ambulance, food, hospital beds, and more.

Vaccine slot finder feature on Airtel Thanks app (screen-shot)



In a related development, rival Reliance Jio also made a similar announcement

