Clubhouse to make debut on Android worldwide this week

Clubhouse, earlier in the month launched the public beta version of its drop-in audio app for Android. Now, the company has announced it will be making a formal global debut on the Android platform this week.

The company after the conclusion of the Townhall meeting on Sunday (May 16) evening confirmed the news on Twitter that Clubhouse will be launched worldwide on the Android platform within the week.

However, the Android version may miss some of the features we see in Clubhouse iOS. Some include the option to follow a topic, create or manage a club, link social platform profiles, make payments, or change the profile name of the user name.

The company has revealed it will bring all the features to the Android, but probably in a phased manner.

So far, Clubhouse has registered a little over 16 million installs (as per Sensor Tower), but due to bad planning, rival brands such as Twitter, Telegram and others have got a head start on the Android platform.

Also, the active user base is seeing a decline as well. It will be interesting to see how Android phone users will respond to the Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse app is founded by Paul Davison with Rohan Seth, a former Google engineer. It is an audio-chatroom that allows users to reach out to fans and express their thoughts.

The host can also allow fellow listeners to talk to liven up the chat session.

Must read | Explained-- How does Clubhouse work?

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.