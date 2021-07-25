Japan's judo siblings both win gold at Tokyo Olympics

Japan's judo brother and sister Hifumi and Uta Abe won gold medals within an hour of each other at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, on a day of success for the host nation.

Uta Abe was first to strike gold in the women's under-52kg category, beating Amandine Buchard in the final.

The 21-year-old then cheered from the sidelines as her big brother beat Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili in the under-66kg gold medal fight.

The Abes' success gave Japan its third and fourth gold medal of the day after Tokyo native Yuto Horigome took skateboarding's first Olympic title and swimmer Yui Ohashi was the surprise winner of the women's 400m individual medley.