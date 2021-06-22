Over 60,000 fans allowed at Euro 2020 semis and final at Wembley

Over 60,000 fans allowed at Euro 2020 at Wembley

The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 22 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 20:55 ist
General view of Wembley Stadium ahead of the England v Croatia match. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley, the British government announced on Tuesday.

The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months. Numbers have been strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic," said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden.

Euro 2020
sports
Covid-19
UK

