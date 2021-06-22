Over 60,000 fans allowed at Euro 2020 semis and final at Wembley

More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley, the British government announced on Tuesday.
The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months. Numbers have been strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: UEFA refuses to light Munich's Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match
"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic," said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe