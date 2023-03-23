CM Bommai promises a memorial for Puneeth Rajkumar this year

All the preparations are in place to build a memorial for Puneeth Rajkumar this year and develop it along with his father Dr Rajkumar’s memorial, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) 2023 in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

He added that they will be renaming Race Course Road after Ambareesh, honouring his love for horses, and inaugurate the memorial in his name on

March 27.

Also Read | Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road stretch to be renamed after Puneeth Rajkumar

Work on the international film city will begin very soon, Bommai said, adding: “I want Hollywood to come here, and not just Bollywood, once the film city is done”.

Several leaders from the political and film space were present at the inauguration, including Revenue Minister R Ashoka, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to the CM, MLA S R Vishwanath, MLA M Krishnappa, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, filmmaker Govind Nihalani, as well as upcoming actors Abhishek Ambareesh and Sapthami Gowda, and others.

A cultural programme preceded the inauguration, which included music performances, a video on the chief minister’s contribution to the Kannada film industry, and a virtual reality show.

BIFFes screenings will occur at PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall, from March 24 to March 30.