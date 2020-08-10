HFGC introduces schemes for wards of Covid-19 warriors

Hindustan First Grade College (HFGC), a unit of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, has announced a unique All India ‘Adopt a Covid Warrior Ward Scheme.’

Under the scheme, the wards of Covid-19 warriors, who lost lives fighting the Covid pandemic, will be given a complete tuition fee waiver in the discipline of their choice.

According to HFGC principal C J Priya, it has introduced a Covid Frontline Warriors Scholarship scheme for the wards of doctors, healthcare professionals, government and service personnel, who have rendered their services for the Covid pandemic. The scheme will cover all the expenses of the student, including boarding and lodging. The scholarship will cover only for the prescribed period of course.

HFGC has also instituted scholarship programmes for students under the founder chairman Dr K C G Verghese scholarship. The scholarship is offered under three categories -- Merit Scholarship, Merit-cum-Means Scholarship, Sports and Cultural Scholarship. For more details please visit: www.hindustancollege.in Call: 94823 34943, 89714 22338, 70222 56463.