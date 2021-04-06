Karnataka RTC strike: Workers threaten to resign en masse if demands not met

Toughening its stand against the state government, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Employees' Federation has decided to go ahead with their indefinite protest from April 7 across Karnataka.

Speaking to the media persons here on Tuesday, Federation’s Dharwad Division Honorary President P H Neeralakeri said the union members are ready to face any consequences and will not back off from their strike unless the main demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations on par with other government employees is met.

“None of the employees, be it drivers, conductors or workshop engineers, will report to their duty from April 7 even if the government enforces Essential Services Maintenance Act,” he said and added that if the government fails to implement the demands the employees are ready to resign en mass after April 13.

Advocate Neeralakeri termed the behaviour of the State government towards road transport corporation employees worse than those of bonded labourers.

“The government is trying to hide its failure to implement their demands under the garb of poll code of conduct (bypolls are being held for Belagavi Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyana assembly seats),” he said and added that all the government needs to do is hold a Cabinet meeting and pass a government order. The Election Commission will not object to such decisions, he claimed.

He said North Karnataka employees have decided to stage their protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office by following all the Covid-19 protocols. Employees of all the divisions coming under North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will hold a relay protest in Dharwad.

Neeralakeri, on behalf of RTC employees, assured that none of them will resort to any kind of violence and allow plying of private transportation vehicles if they wish to. “We will also not object if our own staff wish to join duty,” he said and added that they would request the staff ‘with folded hands’ against joining duty.