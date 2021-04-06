K'taka RTC strike: Workers threaten to resign en masse

Karnataka RTC strike: Workers threaten to resign en masse if demands not met

The KSRTC employees' federation has decided to go ahead with their indefinite protest from April 7 across Karnataka

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 19:56 ist
Advocate Neeralakeri termed the behaviour of the State government towards road transport corporation employees worse than those of bonded labourers. Credit: DH File Photo

Toughening its stand against the state government, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Employees' Federation has decided to go ahead with their indefinite protest from April 7 across Karnataka.

Speaking to the media persons here on Tuesday, Federation’s Dharwad Division Honorary President P H Neeralakeri said the union members are ready to face any consequences and will not back off from their strike unless the main demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations on par with other government employees is met.

“None of the employees, be it drivers, conductors or workshop engineers, will report to their duty from April 7 even if the government enforces Essential Services Maintenance Act,” he said and added that if the government fails to implement the demands the employees are ready to resign en mass after April 13.

Also read — No 6th Pay Commission wages, return to work, Karnataka govt tells transport unions

Advocate Neeralakeri termed the behaviour of the State government towards road transport corporation employees worse than those of bonded labourers.

“The government is trying to hide its failure to implement their demands under the garb of poll code of conduct (bypolls are being held for Belagavi Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyana assembly seats),” he said and added that all the government needs to do is hold a Cabinet meeting and pass a government order. The Election Commission will not object to such decisions, he claimed.

He said North Karnataka employees have decided to stage their protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office by following all the Covid-19 protocols. Employees of all the divisions coming under North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will hold a relay protest in Dharwad.

Neeralakeri, on behalf of RTC employees, assured that none of them will resort to any kind of violence and allow plying of private transportation vehicles if they wish to. “We will also not object if our own staff wish to join duty,” he said and added that they would request the staff ‘with folded hands’ against joining duty.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
KSRTC
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 