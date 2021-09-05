IT dept to have new building in Bengaluru

  • Sep 05 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 02:49 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the office building of the Income Tax Department in Bengaluru on Sunday.

According to a release, the new building will have an exclusive public relations office to address public grievances and an Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing taxpayer services. The building will be constructed by the Bangalore Project Circle, CPWD, said a release.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Income Tax Department
Nirmala Sitharaman

