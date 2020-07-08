Courts in Mysuru to remain closed for two days after advocate tests positive

Mysuru courts closed for 2 days after lawyer tests +ve

Ranjith Kandya,
  • Jul 08 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 13:06 ist
The Mysuru District Court Complex and new court building at Jayanagar will remain close for two days as an advocate tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Mysuru Bar Association president Anand Kumar, the infected advocate had moved in the court buildings and thus District Health Office has decided sanitising the buildings. 

The principal district and sessions judge has directed the lawyers not to visit the court for two days. The cases scheduled for closing days will be given fresh dates, he said.

