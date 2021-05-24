Judicial probe sought into Mudigere Dalit atrocity case

Several leaders of Dalit organisations demanded a judicial inquiry into a sub-inspector's alleged atrocity on a Dalit youth at Gonibeedu police station at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday.

The leaders condemned the incident and urged the government to take stern legal action against the sub-inspector K Arjun Horakeri for allegedly forcing the youth to drink urine in the police station. At a virtual meet organised by 'V The People' forum, they also set a 48-hour deadline for the government to order a judicial probe into the incident.

"The incident has forced the human race to hang its head in shame. The incident in Mudigere has taken place after three decades of enactment of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989. The SI, who has carried out the heinous act, has embarrassed the entire police department," Dalit leader and social activist Lolaksha charged.

"An FIR was registered against Arjun Horakeri in the same police station on May 22 and transferred to the police station in Udupi district. A CID probe has been ordered. But more needs to be done," he stressed.

"National Human Rights Commission and SC/ST Commission's attention should be drawn to the incident. Our fight is not against the police department or against any party", he added.

Former minister Motamma termed the incident inhumane and said it is a disregard to Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution of India. "Why is the Mudigere MLA silent," she wanted to know.

Strongly condemning the incident, writer and former minister B T Lalita Naik said if the victim had any charges against him, he should have been inquired as per the law. Republican Party of India former national vice-president and state president Venkataswamy said the CM and the home minister were directly responsible for the incident.

"C T Ravi, who is the national general secretary of BJP and a people's representative from Chikkamagaluru district, should consider the case seriously", Venkataswamy said.

He warned that the party would stage protests if the SI is not arrested in accordance with the prevention of SC/ST atrocity law.

Activist G C Venkataramanappa of Chikkaballapur said that the police officer should not be posted to any other police station, till the completion of the inquiry as he is facing a grave charge.

Dakshina Kannada District Child Welfare Committee Chairman Renni D'Souza, activists Pillaraju Basappa and Tilottama also spoke.