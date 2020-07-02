Karnataka reports biggest single-day spike of 1,502 Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Thursday recorded a biggest single day spike of 1,502 new Covid-19 cases and 19 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 18,016 and the death toll to 272, the health department said.

The day also saw 271 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,502 fresh cases reported today, a whopping 889 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 1 with 1,272 cases.

As of July 2 evening, cumulatively 18,016 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 272 deaths and 8,334 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 9,406 active cases, 9,245 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 161 are in ICU.

The dead include- four from Ballari, three each from Bengaluru urban, Dakshina Kannada,and one each from Gadag, Udupi, Koppal, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuau, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada.

Of the dead, 15 are men between the age of 36-79 and four women between 66-75.

The deceased include those with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like illness (ILI), inter-state and inter-district travel, while travel history of two districts are under investigation.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 889 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada 90, Mysuru 68, Ballari 65, Dharwad 47, 39 each from Vijayapura and Ramanagara, Kalaburagi 38, Bidar 32, Tumakuru 26, Shivamogga 23, Mandya 19, Uttara Kannada 17, Hassan 15, Udupi 14, Kolar 12, Raichur 11.

While 10 cases were reported in Bagalkote, it was eight in Davangere, seven each in Yadgir and Belagavi, Kodagu six, Bengaluru rural five, four each from Haveri and Koppal, Chitradurga three, Gadag two, and one each from Chikkaballapura and Chikkamagaluru.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 6,179 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,488 and Udupi 1,242.

Among discharges Kalaburagi tops the list with 1,126 discharges, followed by Udupi 1,079 and Yadgir 838.

A total of 6,53,627 samples were tested so far, out of which 16,210 were tested on Thursday alone.

According to the bulletin, 6,19,292 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 14,470 were reported negative today.