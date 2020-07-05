Karnataka education minister denies reports of students getting Covid-19 infection at SSLC exam centres

Karnataka Education minister, Suresh Kumar on Saturday rubbished reports, which claimed that 32 students contracted the novel coronavirus from SSLC exam centers.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination was conducted in Karnataka between June 25 and July 3. Many students, who appeared for these examinations and had shown Covid-19 symptoms, were reportedly not allowed to attend the exams.

In a statement to NDTV, Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education minister said, ”I can vouch for this that not even a single student got infected at the examination centres. The 32 students tested positive at various stages and were carrying it (coronavirus) from other places.”

The SSLC examination was to be originally conducted from March 27 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to hold examinations was vehemently opposed by the Opposition, especially, by former CM, Siddaramaiah..

According to reports, the examination was conducted with the necessary precautions being taken, with free travel arrangements made for students in government buses. Thermal screening, sanitisation of hands, social distancing were scrupulously followed at the centers, reports stated.