Assembly adjourned: JD(S) stir prevents Cong from raising ‘40%’ issue

Protests by JD(S) lawmakers prevented the Congress from raising the ‘40 per cent commission’ issue in the Assembly on Thursday.

The disruption forced Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to adjourn the session sine die.

When the Assembly met on Friday morning, JD(S) MLAs were in the well of the House demanding Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan’s resignation and an investigation into charges of quid pro quo with respect to the BMS Educational Trust (BMSET).

Also Read | 'Scam Ramaiah': BJP releases booklet on Cong corruption

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy had raised the issue in the Assembly on Thursday with Narayan denying allegations.

“We want a proper answer from the government. We want specific answers. This is a serious issue. The decision taken by (Narayan) to handover the public charitable trust to a few private individuals warrants an investigation,” Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said, adding that his party will not withdraw its agitation.

Speaker Kageri had to adjourn the House to convene a meeting of all floor leaders and resolve the deadlock. Almost an hour later, there was no headway and the JD(S) was adamant.

Narayan reiterated that he had done nothing wrong by approving amendments to the BMSET. “It’s a trust established for education that doesn’t belong to any one person. The donor trustee is there because of court orders. The government’s powers aren’t compromised. We were required to approve the amendments. This is just mud-slinging,” he said, ruling out any investigation.

Also Read | ‘PayCM’ row: Karnataka government mulls policy measures to ring-fence constitutional officers

By this time, JD(S) MLAs were shouting slogans, holding placards demanding Narayan's resignation. MLA K Annadani even claimed the Speaker’s dais.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was scheduled to raise the ‘40 per cent commission’ controversy in the House to corner the BJP government. “I’ve been waiting for three days. This deadlock is a ploy to prevent a discussion on the issue,” he said.

Finally, Kageri wished citizens for Dasara and adjourned the session sine die.