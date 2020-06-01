Conduct elections to GP, CMC: JD(S) state vice president H H Devaraj

JD(S) state vice president H H Devaraj urged the State Election Commission to take steps to conduct elections to gram panchayats and Chikkamagaluru city municipal council in the district.

The term of several gram panchayats will end in July. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the election had been postponed. The state government is planning to appoint an administrative council thereby giving powers to BJP workers.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said Minister C T Ravi had stated that underground drainage works under Amrut scheme would be completed by May end. However, the failure to complete the works has inconvenienced pedestrians and motorists in Chikkamagaluru.

The UGD work carried out in Chikkamagaluru too is unscientific, he added and urged the deputy commissioner and CMC commissioner to inspect the ongoing works.