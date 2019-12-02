Cong to explore alliance options with JD(S): Venugopal

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge of Karnataka K C Venugopal on Monday said that the Congress will explore all options after December 9 in the state to oust the BJP from power. He added that re-alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) was also an option.

Speaking to reporters at Gokak town in the district on the sidelines of the campaign for Congress candidate from Gokak assembly constituency Lakhan Jarkiholi, Venugopal said, the BJP government in the state has come to power due to horse-trading and defection of the Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa does not have the mandate to govern the state, he added.

Congress, after the announcement of results of the byeelection on December 9, will explore options for the government formation and keep the BJP away from power to protect democratic values and principles, he said.

He denied that there were differences of opinion in Congress regarding the re-alliance with JD(S). He said, "Including Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah, we all are one voice and want to make December 9, as a happy day for democracy."

"People from Gujarat and Maharashtra have taught lessons to MLAs who had defected to other parties. It is an opportunity for people from Karnataka to defeat the defected candidates and uphold the values of democracy. Defected MLAs if get re-elected, it will set a wrong precedent in the country," Venugopal said.