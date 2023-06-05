'Oppn spreading falsehood on free electricity scheme'

'Oppn spreading falsehood on free electricity scheme,' says Siddaramaiah

He was speaking at the World Environment Day celebration where 3 individuals and three organisations were honoured for their contribution to environment conservation

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 16:17 ist
Siddaramaiah also appealed to the public to conserve the natural resources and urged parents to set their lifestyle as an example for their children. Credit: DH Photo

The Opposition parties are spreading falsehood and encouraging people to consume more electricity whereas our programme is aimed at giving succour to people in distress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

He was speaking at the World Environment Day celebration where three individuals and three organisations were honoured for their contribution to environment conservation. The Chief Minister said the government's free electricity programme will cover consumption up to 10 per cent above the annual average subject to a maximum of 200 units/month.

Also Read | CM Siddaramaiah pulls up KMF for ‘unilateral’ decision to reduce milk incentive

"We only appealed to the people to save energy as much as possible. Opposition parties are spreading falsehood and encouraging people to consume more power. It is common sense that reasonable restrictions are imposed on programmes. Such restrictions are there in law, too," he said.

Siddaramaiah also appealed to the public to conserve the natural resources and urged parents to set their lifestyle as an example for their children.

Manjunath H M from Bengaluru, M D Subhash Chandran from Kumta and M R Desai from Bagalkot were honoured for their work. Kidwai Memorial Hospital, Deviramma Vanasiri Trust (Hassan) and Vanasiri Foundation (Raichur) were recognised for their conservation efforts.

