Karnataka to purchase 1,000 ventilators from Mysuru company

Karnataka will purchase 1,000 ventilators from Mysuru-based Skanray Technologies Private Limited, state Health Minister B Sriramulu announced on Monday morning at a press conference here.

It is important to note that the Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa had conducted search and seizure operations at Skanray Technologies in November last year for alleged tax violations.

Though Skanray maintained that it is a “tax compliant” company, the DGIT officials said that they had found various tax violations in the company.

Sriramulu also said that the government would be purchasing 10 lakh masks and five lakh personal protective equipment. The decision comes at a time when the minutes of a union textiles ministry meeting revealed that an order placed for ten lakh 3-ply masks with a vendor yielded only 2 lakh masks who also sought a 266% revision of prices.

Sriramulu did not mention which vendor will be supplying the masks and personal protective equipment, and at what rate.