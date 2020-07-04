KIMS staffer tests Covid-19 positive; blames faulty PPE kits, shortage of N-95 masks

Karnataka Medical Association on Friday raised an alarm when a doctor at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru, tested positive for coronavirus after using faulty PPE. Last week, the same doctor had raised the issue of shortage of N-95 maks too but her grievance wasn't addressed.

The Karnataka Medical Association on Facebook wrote, "Amulya C Gowda is a frontline worker who risks her life every single day. Last week she raised an alarm about faulty PPE kits and shortage of N-95 masks. But the Administrative Medical Officer (AMO) at KIMS, shunned and chastised her for raising this issue. Ever since, she has been buying her own N-95 masks. Today, she tested positive for Covid-19 and appealed to the Hospital authorities and raised her genuine concerns over the faulty protective gear, but she was again harassed and humiliated for raising the issue."

Dr DH Ashwath Narayana, Medical Superintendent, KIMS Hospital, said that all PPE kits at KIMS were certified by SITRA (South India Textiles Research Association), Coimbatore and that they had purchased N-95 masks available in the market. "One cannot claim faulty PPEs are the reason for testing positive. We have purchased whatever PPE kits are available in the market. Healthcare workers across hospitals, private and government, and policemen are also getting infected."

As the new rules by the state government allow healthcare workers home isolation, Narayana said the doctor is recuperating at home and that she is doing fine.

Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Doctors are our frontline warriors battling the pandemic. Government has taken all necessary measures to ensure safety of our doctors. I have taken note of supply of defective masks and PPE kits to KIMS doctors and ordered an enquiry. Management will be held responsible if found guilty."

Narayana, however, told DH that nobody had contacted him or the KIMS management so far. "We are open to scrutiny," he said.