Congress leaders, Poojary, Patil visit hospital to enquire about Oscar Fernandes's health

A team of doctors is monitoring the health condition of former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes MP, Congress leader and former minister M B Patil said on Wednesday after visiting the hospital where the 80-year-old leader is undergoing treatment after he suffered a fall. Patil said a expert doctors from Udupi and Manipal are monitoring his health.

He said Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are in touch with the family members of Fernandes to enquire about his health.

Fernandes suffered a fall while doing Yoga at his apartment in Attavar in the city on Sunday. The leader sustained a head injury and in a routine check-up, he was found to be suffering from a clot in the brain.

He was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary also visited the hospital.

Despite his health condition, Poojary went to the hospital in a wheelchair to enquire about the health condition of the senior Congress leader.

Talking to reporters, Poojary turned emotional and said God will help Oscar Fernandes recover from his illness.

"I will pray to God for his speedy recovery," he said.

