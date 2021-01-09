PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate two vaccination sites in Karnataka, says Dr K Sudhakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating two vaccine sites in Karnataka virtually, announced Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Saturday. Sudhakar, however, did not reveal the names of the hospitals and the date and time of the inauguration.

"We have already got the voucher for the Covid vaccine. The PM will be inaugurating 5,000 vaccination sites at a time virtually across the country. In Karnataka, a total of 235 vaccination sites have been identified out of which two sites will be inaugurated by the PM. One is a hospital in Bengaluru and another is a hospital in Hubballi," Sudhakar said.

"A video conference between the PM and the CMs of various states will be held at 4 pm on Monday. He will announce the inauguration date of vaccination sites on Monday," he added.