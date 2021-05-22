Speaker Krishna is a role model: Siddaramaiah

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday mourned the death of former Speaker K R Pet Krishna and said that Karnataka had lost a humble and committed leader who is also a role model.

Krishna, who passed away on Friday, was suffering from cancer and was being treated in Chennai.

Paying last respects to the departed, the Congress leader said, he and Krishna maintained a good rapport for many years. "I became MLA in 1983 and Krishna entered assembly in 1985," Siddaramaiah recalled.

Krishna had great concern for the poor and the oppressed class, Siddaramaiah said adding that the late leader wanted to change the system.