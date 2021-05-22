Speaker Krishna is a role model: Siddaramaiah

Speaker Krishna is a role model: Siddaramaiah

He said that Karnataka had lost a humble and committed leader

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • May 22 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 14:40 ist
Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday mourned the death of former Speaker K R Pet Krishna and said that Karnataka had lost a humble and committed leader who is also a role model. 

Krishna, who passed away on Friday, was suffering from cancer and was being treated in Chennai.

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Krishna passes away

Paying last respects to the departed, the Congress leader said, he and Krishna maintained a good rapport for many years. "I became MLA in 1983 and Krishna entered assembly in 1985," Siddaramaiah recalled.

Krishna had great concern for the poor and the oppressed class, Siddaramaiah said adding that the late leader wanted to change the system. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
K R Pete Krishna
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 