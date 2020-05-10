Economic package just for publicity, says HDK

Former chief minister Kumaraswamy attacked the state government on Sunday, saying that the Rs 1,610 crore economic package announced by the state was the continuation of the deceit in providing relief which the BJP government has practiced even during flood relief, last year.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the announcement was for mere publicity. “The government should come clean and reveal under what heads it was distributing the package,” Kumaraswamy said. Noting that Rs 25,000 per hectare announced for farmers who suffered losses in 12 lakh hectares of land due to dip in demand, he said that the relief would amount to a mere Rs 31 crore.