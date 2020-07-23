Hassan reports 112 new coronavirus positive cases, two deaths

Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 100-mark on Thursday, creating panic among the people of the district.

In all, 112 positive cases were reported, which is the highest single-day spike so far. With this, the total positive cases increased to 1,239. Two deaths were also reported.

A 60-year-old man from Arkalgud taluk, suffering from lung ailment, and a 58-year-old man from Hassan taluk, suffering from diabetes and breathing problems, succumbed to the infection.

A 36-year-old man, who has returned from a foreign country, and a 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad have tested positive. Most of the positive cases are returnees from Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and other districts and also primary contacts of infected persons. The contacts of several cases are under tracing.

In all, 653 patients have been discharged, there are 549 active cases. While 27 are in ICU, 37 deaths have been reported so far.

Out of 112 cases, 15 are from Arsikere, nine from Channarayapatna, 48 from Hassan taluk, eight from Holenarasipura, 14 from Sakleshpur, six from Arkalgud and 12 from Belur taluk.

As a Hassan City Municipal Council employee has tested positive, the office has been sealed-down for sanitisation. The samples of his primary contacts have been sent for tests.