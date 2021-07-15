Karnataka to create 1 crore jobs in five years: CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said 1 crore job opportunities will be created over the next five years in the state under a new programme called Mission Yuva Samruddhi.

A task force has been constituted for this, which is expected to submit its report shortly, Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa was speaking at the World Youth Skill Day event organised by the department of skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

Under Mission Yuva Samruddhi, pilot projects will be taken up in eight districts of the state.

According to Yediyurappa, India was the second-highest country in the world in terms of human resource in the 18-35 age group. “The state has a population of 2.21 crore in the 16-35 and many programs have been initiated to improve the economic and social development by skilling the youth as per global standards,” he said.

The government will hold month-long skill development activities till August 21, which is World Entrepreneurship Day.

Yediyurappa pointed out that the government had inked an agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 state-run industrial training institutes (ITI) at a cost of Rs 4,636.50 crore. “Upgradation work of these ITIs is expected to be completed by September,” he said.

The government plans to release Rs 400 crore to 1.93 lakh self-help groups as Community Investment Fund under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. “So far, 17,121 self-help groups have received R 149.03 crore,” Yediyurappa said.

On the occasion, the government inked eight agreements with leading companies to up-skill the youth. “The memorandums of understanding include starting courses related to the automotive sector in select ITIs in the districts of Bengaluru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru in collaboration with Toyota Motors,” Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the skill development minister, said.

Other agreements were signed with Wipro, GE, Narayana Hrudayalaya, ELCIA, Aditya Birla Group and Home Lane. “Another agreement was with Auto Desk to provide training in Mastercam design software at the Karnataka Germany Technology Training Institute (KGTTI),” Narayan said, adding that 40 more MoUs will be signed going forward.

Under the Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY), Narayan said 57,833 people were given skills training and 7,876 got jobs between July 2019 and now. Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), 16,375 have been trained and 1,561 are employed, he added.