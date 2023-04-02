KIADB plans to develop more industrial layouts outside Bengaluru

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) is planning to establish over 15 new industrial layouts across the state and extend many other industrial areas to accommodate more industries. The move will both help decongest Bengaluru and also aid the rising demands, the officials say.

“In the last few years, we have analysed the market demand and identified locations to set up the industrial layouts. While a few of the areas were already acquired, some were chosen recently. In the last few years, Bengaluru has saturated and there is a strong need to move out,” said Girish R, Chief Executive officer, KIADB.

The layouts are expected to come up around Doddaballapur, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Hassan, and Yadgir.

“While new layouts will be formed in a few districts, we will also extend a few existing industrial layouts in other areas,” yet another official explained.

Even as the KIADB continues to focus on developing new industrial layouts, the industrialists working out of the various industrial areas developed by the board pointed out the lack of infrastructure and urged the KIADB to focus on providing better facilities rather than expansion.

“From bad roads to lack of storm water drains (SWD) to poor waste management, most of the industrial areas of KIADB lack basic infrastructure. In many areas, the industries have formed associations and are taking up development works at their own cost. The KIADB has to focus on providing infrastructure,” said B V Gopal Reddy, President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI).

Explaining the woes of the industrialists in these areas, R Uma Shankar from the Whitefield Export Promotion Park Industrial Association (WEPPIA) said that the industries in the area do not even have a regular water supply.

“We now have to depend on water tankers and this is causing financial burden on many industries. While regular water supply from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) would cost on an average Rs 75,000 a month, the industries have to shell out close to Rs 2 lakh for the water tankers,” he explained.

Reddy added that the KIADB also charges an additional development charge, leaving the industrialists in limbo. “The land is allotted for a value and later, over the years, once the KIADB provides facilities, they charge an additional development fee which is pretty high. Those who work on bank loans are suffering owing to such charges,” Reddy explained.