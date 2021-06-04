Not received Nag's resignation letter: Ravi Kumar

Not received Shilpa Nag's resignation letter: Karnataka Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar

Nag had announced her resignation from the civil services due to alleged harassment

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Jun 04 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 16:13 ist
IAS officer Shilpa Nag. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar on Friday said that he has not received IAS officer Shilpa Nag's resignation letter.

The officer, who arrived at Administrative Training Institute to chair Covid-19 review meeting told reporters that he has not received the letter from Nag.

Nag, also MCC Commissioner, had announced her resignation from the civil services due to alleged harassment by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

