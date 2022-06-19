PM Modi to be in Karnataka for 2 days, participate in Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state starting Monday. According to the itinerary released by the government, Modi will inaugurate several development projects and participate in the World Yoga Day programme scheduled in Mysuru.

The state government has declared a holiday to educational institutes located in the vicinity where the PM will be participating in various events. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has also declared a holiday for all the affiliated colleges in Bengaluru and postponed the exams scheduled for Monday. In a release, the varsity said that the revised date for exams will be notified later.

On Monday, Modi will land at Yelahanka Airforce Base and proceed to the Indian Institute of Science where the Centre for Brain Research Centre and Super Computing Facility will be inaugurated. He will also lay the foundation stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Hospital. He will then head to the Jnanabharathi campus to unveil the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and inaugurate

Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE). A total of 150 Industrial Training Institutes(ITIs) upgraded into technology hubs will also be launched.

Later, the PM will dedicate various projects in Bengaluru, including the inauguration of India’s first air-conditioned railway station at Bayyappanahalli, lay foundation stones for the sub-urban railway projects and six national highway projects in Karnataka worth Rs 7,231 crore and one Multi-Model Logistic Park Project. A public rally will also be held.

Modi will then leave for Mysuru and lay the foundation stone for the New Coaching Complex to be established at Naganahalli and Mysuru at Maharaja College Grounds.

Subsequently, he will dedicate to the nation a Centre of Excellence at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). He will then interact with the beneficiaries of various central government schemes at the same venue.

A Veda Patashala building will be inaugurated at Suttur Mutt by the PM, who will also release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at the mutt. The PM will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and will stay in Mysuru.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the International Day of Yoga and leave for New Delhi the same morning.