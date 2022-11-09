Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark triggers widespread protests

Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark triggers widespread protests

Though Jarkiholi withdrew his ‘origin of Hindu word' statement following the backlash on Wednesday evening, the damage was done

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru/Hubballi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 08:57 ist
BJP Yuva Morcha workers stage a protest against Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's controversial statement on the word Hindu at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

State Congress unit working president Satish Jarkiholi played into saffron party’s hands with his ‘origin of Hindu word statement’.

Though he withdrew his ‘origin of Hindu word' statement following the backlash on Wednesday evening, the damage was done. The ruling BJP held statewide protests in the day, condemning Jarkiholi’s comment.

In Belagavi, the BJP leaders and workers staged a massive protest against Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi from the district over his ‘inflammatory’ remark. The agitators formed a human chain at Rani Chennamma Circle in the city and demanded Jarkiholi to tender a public apology.

Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, party legislators Abhay Patil, Anil Beneke and Mahantesh Doddagoudar, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath, rural unit district president Sanjay Patil among others were present.

The BJP workers in Bailhongal, Belagavi district, expressed their anguish by burning Satish Jarkiholi’s effigy and posters. The agitators, led by former MLA Jagadish Metgud, demanded that the Congress MLA tender an apology in public for his derogatory comments. A few college students joined the protest and blocked the road at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Circle.

Expressing their anguish against the KPCC working president for his ‘Hindu has a dirty meaning in Persia’ remark, the BJP workers staged a road block and raised slogans against Satish Jarkiholi and the Congress at Hosapete.

They alleged that the Congress leader has insulted Hindus and demanded the government to initiate legal action against him.

In Kolar, the agitators raised ‘Naanu Hindu’ slogans and burnt the effigy of Satish Jarkiholi. The protestors said that they would continue their stir till the Congress leader apologises to Hindus.

Koppal witnessed anti and pro protests over Jarkiholi’s Hindu comment. The BJP office-bearers and the workers staged a protest at Ashoka Circle. The district BJP unit lodged a complaint with the Town police demanding action against the Congress leaders for hurting Hindu sentiments and trying to disturb communal harmony.

Meanwhile, a progressive thinkers forum defended Satish Jarkiholi saying that the Congress leader has not made any derogatory comment and that vested interests are creating uproar to further their political interests. The forum demanded the government to constitute a committee of experts to look into the episode.

Similar protests were staged in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. 

Check out DH's latest videos

satish jarkiholi
Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
Protests

