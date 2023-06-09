Single male Karnataka govt staff to get paternity leave

The Karnataka government will henceforth give paternity leave to single male parents.

While until now, childcare leave in the form of maternity leave was applicable only to women, from now on single male parents will be eligible for this leave too.

According to an order issued on Friday, government employees who are single male parents include unmarried, divorcees and widowers.

There were several requests to allow leave for single men who were raising children. The government felt it was a justified demand, the order said.

Accordingly, single men will be eligible for six months' paternity leave.

However, if during this leave they get married, their leave will automatically end from that day, the order stated.

Earlier, the government had recognised adopted parents on par with biological parents for leave, by allowing such parents to avail maternity leave as well.