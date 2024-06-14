Not going to comment...: US dodges question on Muslim representation in Indian Parliament

He was responding to a question on the recent election results and representation of Muslims in the Indian Parliament. Miller, however, refrained from responding to such a question asserting that this is for the people of India to decide.

As many as 24 Muslim candidates across the country have won the Lok Sabha elections this year, but none is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am just not going to comment on the Indian elections other than what we have said before, which is the electoral matters are matters for the Indian people to decide,” he said.

“For specific results of that election, it’s just not something we comment on,” Miller said.