Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021: Top deals on smartphones

Amazon kicked off the Great Republic Day sale 2021 edition, the first promotional campaign of the year on January 19. It is slated to conclude on January 23.

The American e-commerce giant is offering up to 40% discount on feature-rich mobiles made by popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and among others.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering 10% extra off on select phones for consumers who purchase via SBI credit card.

Here are some of the best deals available on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021:

Premium mobiles

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) can be bought for Rs 64,490 against MRP Rs 69,900. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through SBI credit card via EMI plans. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) can be bought for Rs 48,999 against MRP Rs 54,900. Consumers can claim up to 5% extra discount through ICICI card via EMI plans (only for Prime members). Amazon is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

OnePlus 8T 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)can be bought for Rs 42,999 . Amazon is also offering Rs 2,500 extra discount (redeemed via coupon- don't forget to tick the check box before pressing the buy button) and up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) can be bought for Rs 40,999 against MRP Rs 65,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

OPPO Find X2 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 64,990 against MRP Rs 69,990. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Mid-range phones

OnePlus Nord 5G (Gray Onyx, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 27,999. Amazon is offering up to Rs 19, 250 extra off via exchange deal

Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 22,999 against MRP 28,999. Amazon is also offering Rs 1,250 extra discount (redeemed via coupon- don't forget to tick the check box before pressing the buy button) and up to Rs 19, 250 extra off through exchange deal.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 17,499 against MRP 20,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 16, 624 off via exchange deal.

Nokia 5.3 Android One (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) can be bought Rs 11,498 against MRP Rs 16,599. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 10, 500 extra off via exchange deal.

Vivo V20 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) can be bought Rs 24,999 against MRP Rs 27,990. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 21, 250 off via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy A31 (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) can be bought Rs 17,999 against MRP Rs 23,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 16, 500 off via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB RAM + 64GB Storage) can be bought Rs 15,499 against MRP Rs 18,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 13, 800 off via exchange deal.

Budget phones

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 9,499 against MRP Rs 11,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 9,000 off via exchange deal.

Nokia 2.4 Android (3GB RAM + 64GB storage) can be bought for Rs 10,399 against MRP Rs 11,499. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 9, 750 extra off via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy M02s (3GB RAM + 32GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 8,999 against MRP Rs 11,499. Amazon is also offering Rs 500 extra discount (redeemed via coupon- don't forget to tick the check box before pressing the buy button) and up to Rs 8,500 extra off through exchange deal.

Lava Z4 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) can be bought for Rs 8,998 against MRP Rs 9,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs 8, 500 off via exchange deal.

