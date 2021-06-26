Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold PC, Realme Narzo 30 5G and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Samsung, Lenovo, Vivo, Lava, Xiaomi, Google, Reliance Jio and Realme among others, launched new phones, laptops, earphones, web cameras, and more this week (June 20-26).

Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop series

It boasts a multilink torque hinge design, custom motherboard, a foldable graphite layer that helps dissipate heat and optimise cooling. Though it weighs just 999gm, the Lenovo laptop comes with the rugged durable build quality and is said to be tested against 12 military-grade certification methods and 27 procedures (MIL-STD 810H).

It offers a split-screen experience and a 13.3-inch 2K foldable OLED 2K display with 2048 x 1536p resolution, peak brightness up to 300 nits, and DCI-P3 95% touchscreen. The device comes bundled with the Lenovo Easel Stand for easy portrait or landscape placement on a desk, and a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that nests inside the system and are wirelessly charged by being magnetized to the screen when the system is closed.



The new ThinkPad X1 series. Credit: Lenovo India



Users can browse online, stream a video, or watch a presentation, while using the Thinkpad X1 Fold like a tablet, relying on the built-in kickstand or the optional easel to hold it up. With the Lenovo Mode Switcher app, the ThinkPad X1 Fold also orients windows on the screen to a user’s preference.

It comes with Intel Core i5 with Intel Hybrid Technology, integrated 11th Gen Intel UHD graphics engine, Windows 10 Pro, 4267MHz 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Up to 1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 2242 SSD storage, 8.5 hours MM18*, 10.4 hours (video playback), 50Wh with Rapid Charge technology, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0 and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, 4 mics, and Hybrid infrared (IR) / HD 5MP.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports an optional Nano SIM slot (WWAN CAT20: 5G/LTE), WLAN: WiFi 6 802.11 AX, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2 x USB-C 3.2 2nd gen (10Gbps).

ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available at a starting price of Rs 3,29,000 on Lenovo.com.

Xiaomi's new Mi TV Web Cam

The new metallic Mi TV Webcam sports an adjustable magnetic base that allows one to attach the device seamlessly to any metal surface on your TV/Computer and also makes sure for a sturdy grip. It comes with a 1.5m Removable USB Type C port that assures connectivity across all TVs, Laptops, and Desktops, and allows interchange between Type C and Type-A cables to connect.



The new Mi TV Web Cam. Credit: Xiaomi



It features a 2MP fixed-focus HD camera with full HD 1080p video recording at 25 fps (frames per second) capability. It supports up to a 71-degree field-of-view, can cover up to 4-metre far-field around the camera, 3D Image Noise Reduction, Privacy Shutter, comes with LED indicator, stereo dual mics, and 1.5metre cable in-box. It supports devices with Android TV 8 or above, Windows 7 or later, and Desktops. It costs Rs 1,999.

Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G

Emerging player Realme, earlier in the week launched the new Narzo 30 5G.

It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate. The device also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple slots (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 + microSD).

Inside, it houses an 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 OS, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging.



The new Narzo 30 5G series. Credit: Realme India



Realme Narzo 30 5G features triple camera module--main 48MP (f/1.8) + 2MP B&W + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It comes with 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper. It costs Rs 15,999.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30 4G model comes with 6.5-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness, side-mounted fingerprint sensor,triple slots (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 + microSD), 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB with microSD), Android 11-based realme UI 2.0, triple camera module-- 48MP (f/1.8) + 2MP B&W portrait camera + 2MP (f/2.4 ) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash, 16MP (f/2.1 with Sony IMX471) front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. It comes in two colours--Racing Silver and Racing Blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12499 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Vivo V21e



Vivo V21e. Credit: Vivo India



It features a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, dual-SIM slots, in-display fingerprint sensor, 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS v11.1, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, dual-camera module-- primary 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens with LED flash, a 32MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Realme smart TV

It features a full HD display with a premium bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm, even thinner than a smartphone, giving users an immersive viewing experience.



Realme 32-inch full HD TV. Credit: Realme India



It also offers an ultra-wide gamut of up to 85% NTSC and comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos immersive audio to bring more interesting, vivid sound to the TV.

It features a powerful MediaTek 64-bit Quad-core processor, an all-in-one smart remote and multiple connectivity and ports.

The new Realme TV runs on Android 9 and customers will get access to content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Live TV, and Google Play. It costs Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi Mi Revolve Active

The new Mi Watch Revolve Active features a 1.39-inch AMOLED (454 × 454p) screen and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield in addition to DLC (Diamond-like carbon) coating. It comes with a glass fiber-reinforced polyamide-based enclosure with 5 ATM waterproof certifications.



The new Mi Revolve Watch Active. Credit: Xiaomi India



The Mi Watch Revolve Active supports Amazon's Alexa digital assistant and is capable of sleep tracking, fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes, and 100 extended sports modes.

It comes with a 24/7heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level) monitor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, and ambient light sensor. It costs Rs 9,999.

Realme Buds Q2

It comes with Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) up to 25dB sound level. It also features a Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls, which helps in significantly reducing surrounding noise during a call.



The new Buds Q. Credit: Realme



The Realme Buds Q2 offers 28hrs total playback, 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency and can be customized with the Realme Link App. It also has intelligent touch controls, supports IPX5 water resistance and provides 3 hrs playback with 10 mins of charging. It comes in two colours- Active Black & Calm Grey -- for Rs 2,499.

JioPhone Next

The custom-developed Android OS for JioPhone will offer a better interface and functionality for Indian consumers. It will have voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, in addition to delivering a great camera experience.

For instance, the users who might not be able to read content in their language, they can make the phone read it for them with a tap of a button. It will translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language.

Despite the low price tag, JioPhone Next promises to deliver the exceptional photography experience we see in Google's Pixel phones.



JioPhone Next. Credit: Reliance Jio



Google said it has optimised the phone’s Camera module to capture great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out the wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are the firsts for affordable phones in India.

It has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.

Google also revealed that the new JioPhone Next will get the latest software updates and security patches similar to other Android phones in the market.

The new JioPhone Next will hit stores on September 10. Key specifications and the price will be revealed as we get closer to the release date.

Sony SRS-XB13 with EXTRA BASS compact wireless speaker series

The new Sony SRS-XB13 comes in a compact design and is made for the outdoors. It boasts an IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating and features a durable exterior along with a multi-way strap that can be hung anywhere.



SRS-XB13 with EXTRA BASS compact wireless speaker. Credit: Sony



Inside, it features a passive radiator that works together with a full range speaker to enhance low-end tones, boosting the bass. Also, it houses a Sound Diffusion processor, which packs plenty of punch. With its DSP technology, the Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound to fill up a room or a place.

It promises seamless Bluetooth connectivity and incorporates Google’s 3 Fast Pair technology that allows you to quickly connect compatible Android smartphones or tablets.

And, it offers up to 16 hours of battery life with a single full charge. Sony SRS-XB13 the EXTRA BASS compact wireless speaker will be available in authorised retail stores for Rs 3,990.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite series

Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (FE) comes with a larger 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT LCD screen with 2560×1600p resolution and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G modem backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based One UI OS and a massive 10, 090mAh battery with support for up to 45W charger.

It also boasts an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper with full HD video recording capability. It comes in four colours-- Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink. It will be available in June and comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM +128GB-- for Rs 46,999) and Rs 50, 999, respectively.



The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Credit: Samsung



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 buyers can avail Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a 1340×800p resolution. Inside, it features MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) octa-core (4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz) chipset with IMG GE8320 650 GPU, Android 11-based One UI OS, 3GB /4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), and a 5,100mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under normal usage. It also comes with a 15W adaptive charger out-of-the-box.

It also features an 8MP snapper with an autofocus feature on the back and a 2MP camera for video chatting and selfies. They support full HD (1920×1080) at 30 fps (frames per second).

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite buyers can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI that means they can get it for the down payment of Rs 2,499 per month. They will be available for purchase from June 23 onwards.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) Wi-Fi costs Rs 11,999 and the LTE model is priced 14,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

It features 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED display, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 512GB), and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The new Mi 11 Lite launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



Also, it boasts triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 119-degree ultra-wide 8MP(f/2.20) sensor + 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro sensor. And on the front, it features 16MP (f/2.45) snapper. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price starts at Rs 21,999.

Lava Probuds earphones

It comes with 11.6mm advanced drivers and a MediaTek Airoha chipset. They promise to deliver an immersive audio experience, powerful sound with deep bass, and ensure no voice distortion during calls.



Probuds earphones. Credit: Lava International Ltd.



Also, it boasts instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’, which enables the Probuds to enter connection mode as soon as the charging case lid is opened. The TWS is equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the user with easy maneuvering. It also supports Bluetooth v5.0 and comes with IPX5 water and sweat resistance certification.

The new Probuds offers a 25-hour long music playtime which is backed by a 55 mAh (each bud) battery and a 500 mAh case battery. It costs Rs 2,199 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Garmin Forerunner 55

The new smartwatch sports a classical circular dial design language with a 1.04-inch colour display(208x208p). It comes equipped sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) panel and on top, it protected by chemically strengthened glass. Also, it comes with 5ATM rating, meaning it can survive underwater pressure up to a depth of 50 metres.

Also, with Garmin Forerunner 55 users can track their stress and set relaxation reminders to do short breathing exercises, use the Body Battery energy monitor to track energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and gain insights into when and how intensity minutes are earned throughout the day.

There is a dedicated PacePro feature that provides guidance to help runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance.



Garmin Forerunner 55 smart watch series. Credit: Garmin



Furthermore, Cadence alerts let runners know when they’ve gone outside their target cadence range, helping to improve their running form.

Additionally, women can track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and log symptoms, receive exercise and nutrition education and more through the Garmin Connect app.

Directly from the wrist, users can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails, and more. It comes with built-in assistance and incident detection to let users manually or automatically send a message with their real-time location to emergency contacts. The Forerunner 55 will also automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect and allow athletes to download custom watch faces, data fields, and apps from the Connect IQ Store.

The Forerunner 55 offers up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

It comes in three colours--Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey-- Rs 20,990.

Samsung Galaxy M32

The new Galaxy M32 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it comes packed with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core is backed by 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics engine, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card, Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.



The Galaxy M32 launched in India. Credit: Samsung



As far the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with quad-camera module--64MP (with f/1.8) + ultra-wide-angle 8MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 20MP (f/2.2) snapper. Its price starts at Rs 14,999.

