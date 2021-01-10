Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo ThinkStation P620, Lava Myz customised phone and more

Popular technology firms such as Xiaomi, Lava, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, and Flix (Beetel), among others launched new smartphones, laptops, and accessories such as high-resolution PC monitor, earphones, and wireless speaker this week (January 3-9).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lenovo ThinkStation P620

The new ThinkStation P620 s powered by AMD Ryzen (2019 Premium Chipset BXB-B) Threadripper PRO (up to 4.0GHz; up to 64 Cores). It can pair with up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphics cards, up to 20TB storage, and expandable memory up to 1TB to deliver high-speed performance, up to 512GB DDR4 RAM, Memory DIMM Capacity: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB, 8 DIMM Slots.

"Lenovo and AMD have collaborated closely to create a customized heat sink that uses a unique air-cooled solution to handle the increased thermal requirements, surfacing due to the advanced design of the processor. With enterprise-class features, the P620 ensures stability and reliability," the company said.

It supports Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (certified).



Lenovo ThinkStation P620



As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C x 1, and Mic/Headphone ComboJack x 1 on the front. Additionally, it has USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A x 4, USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, PS/2 x 2, RJ-45 10 Gigabit Ethernet x 1, Audio Line-In x 1, Audio Line-Out x1 and Microphone-In x 1 on the back.

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 is going to be available at the starting price of Rs 3,99,000 and customers can configure their PC on Lenovo.com. Also, they can avail a 3-year standard after-sales warranty and an upgradable warranty up to 5 years, as well as avail of Lenovo Premier Support.

Lava Myz and Z series

Indian mobile-maker Lava International Ltd, earlier in the week, made history by launching the world's first commercial custom phone series Myz.

It enables customers to choose from up to 66 combinations of the camera, RAM, ROM, and colour. This will give them freedom of choice based on what the owner think suits their needs and also the budget. Also, over time, the consumer can upgrade their old phone with new components with an appropriate service charge.

Besides Myz, Lava also unveiled new Z series phones with prices ranging from Rs 5,499 and Rs 9,999.

Lava Z1 boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for Rs 5,499, making it the most affordable phone to boast such durability features. It also comes with features 2GB RAM, Android 10 OS, and MediaTek Processor.

The company also unveiled Z2, Z4, and Z6 with similar military-grade certification.



Lava MyZ and Z series phones. Credit: Lava Mobiles/Twitter



The new Z6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 9,999. This smartphone comes with a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, Z4 houses 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This smartphone comes with a triple rear camera (13+5+2MP) and a segment-first 16MP selfie camera. This smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999.

Whereas the Z2 features 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone has a 13+2 MP Dual Camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999.

Lava also unveiled the BeFit smart fitness band. It can measure body temperature, oxygen level, heart rate and more. It costs Rs. 2,699

Lava MyZ, Z2, Z4, and Z6 will go on sale from January 11 onwards on both online and brick-and-mortar retail chains. The new Lava Z1 and BeFit will be available for purchase from January 26.

Acer Chromebook Spin series

Acer launched its first-ever Chrome-power PC models-- Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/ CP514-HH). They come with new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics.

The Chromebook Spin 514 also includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming, and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics built-in. It offers up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM, up to 256 GB storage, and promises up to 10 hours of battery life.

They feature two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a MicroSD card reader.



The new Chromebook Spin 514 series. Credit: Acer



"Acer Chromebook Spin 514’s sleek chassis is made of anodized, sandblasted aluminum and features a stylish diamond-cut pattern on the top cover and touchpad. It not only looks great but also incredibly durable. The device delivers military-grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810H1 compliant), " the company said.

It boasts 14-inch Full HD touch IPS display and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, so it resists scratches while providing smooth navigation.

Acer also unveiled Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1W/ CP514-WH) which comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor and the business capabilities of Chrome OS unlocked to support business customers.



Acer Chromebook Spin Enterprise edition. Credit: Acer



The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 479.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 529.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 749.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 799.

Amkette 4K EvoFox GameBox for TVs

The GameBox comes equipped with a high precision Gamepad, with 8 hours of battery life, and a Dual Vibration Rumble effect. Additionally, it comes with a Voice-Enabled Air Remote with Google Assistant, which enables one to navigate almost any APP seamlessly.

It runs Android 9 OS with Android TV Google Play Store backed by Cortex A55 quad-Core processor and come with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMc storage, and users can also add additional storage to GameBox via SD card.

Furthermore, the GameBox has a dedicated Mali G31 Graphics Processor for smoother graphics. The software has been optimized to give users a more immersive gaming experience.



Amkette GameBox bundle. Credit: Amkette



It promises 4K video output via HDMI v2.1 with CEC and comes with 2 x USB Type-A Ports (1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0) and one microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band WiFi 802.11.

Consumers can download games from the Android TV Play Store platform, thus enabling access to a large number of free and paid games in almost any genre. The GameBox bundle costs Rs 9,999.

Syska T3500K Ultra Trim Pro Styling Kit

The new T3500K Ultra Trim Pro comes with the main hair clipper, a body groomer, nose/ear trimmer, and a stubble comb. It is equipped with 20 different length settings to help achieve one's styling desires. The jog dial attached to the trimmer makes it incredibly easy to change the length settings and also makes sure you get a 0.5mm precision on every inch that you trim.



Syska HT3500K trimmer. Syska



The product has stainless steel self-sharpening blades attached that ensure an impeccable trim every time. It has an IPX7 water-resistant rating.

Syska HT3500K styling kit offers a running time of 100-120 minutes with a charging time of two hours. It costs Rs 2,499.

Samsung DVM S Eco AC series

Samsung DVM S Eco AC features Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems in India. It can be installed in just 0.5 sq metres of space in premium apartments, villas, bungalows, houses as well as commercial and retail establishments.

The new side discharge VRF system—DVM S Eco—promises an extremely efficient, eco-friendly, and quiet air conditioning solution and offers a specialized single outdoor unit for affordable multi-room cooling.

The WiFi-enabled DVM S Eco series offers smart features such as voice control and a connected home experience using SmartThings app on any smartphone. Each indoor unit can be controlled separately for enhanced convenience.



From Left- Wind Free 1 Way Cassette Indoor Unit, Samsung DVM ECO Outdoor Unit and 360 Cassette AC. Credit: Samsung



"The innovative design of DVM S Eco features a robust Digital Inverter Scroll Compressor and corrugate fin, which enhances cooling performance. DVM S Eco comes in capacities ranging from 4HP to 14HP. It comes with a twin BLDC compressor that reduces torque variation by 75% further improving the stability of the moving parts along with the silent mode for night-time that limits the fan rpm and compressor frequency to reduce noise," the company said.

DVM S Eco series is compatible with PM 1.0 filters that provide comfortable cooling with purification down to 0.3microns particle size. These filters can be fitted in all kinds of indoor unit designs such as 4 Way Cassette, 360 Cassette, and 1 Way Cassette.

Lenovo Yoga and IdeaPad series

Lenovo launched a new line of Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i laptops. They are powered by Intel’s latest 11th generation Tiger Lake processor which is currently one of the best processors for thin-and-light laptops across Windows.



The new Yoga laptop series. Credit: Lenovo



The company says that the new Yoga laptops are built and designed to empower consumers to leap into smart, productive activities with AI-powered and uncompromised performance.

Lenovo also launched the IdeaPad Slim 5i powered by the same 11th generation Tiger Lake processor.



Lenovo IdeaPad and Yoga laptop series features. Credit: Lenovo



The new Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i will be available starting at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,69,990 respectively. The IdeaPad Slim 5i has a starting price of Rs 63,990.

Flix Tripper Bluetooth speaker

The new Flix ‘Tripper’ promises deep, loud, and immersive sound from its compact construction. The true 360-degree speaker comes with side radiators for deeper and rich bass, that provides a uniform and complete surround sound experience. Its 31W speaker set is designed to powerful stereo sound. It comes with a 3 speakers in 1 – having 8WX2 + 15WX1 powerful driver set up, including the large bass radiators, amounting to a thumping 31W output.



Flix Bluetooth speaker. Credit: Beetel



Its TWS feature allows it to pair devices including speakers wirelessly. Giving an edge to connect 2 (1+1) speakers at one time, Tripper amplifies the listening experience. It has an IPX7 water-resistant rating to protect from accidental water splashes. The owner has to just dry the body and keep playing, worry-free. Also, the speaker exterior can resist daily wear-and-tear such as dents, cracks and scratches.

The speaker can be paired for up to a distance of 20 feet. With a 2200mAh battery, the speaker supports uninterrupted up to 12-hour playtime. Connectivity features include Bluetooth and AUX. The speaker comes with easy access integrated controls, for ease of use. It costs Rs 4,199.

LG Tonefree HBS FN7, FN6 earphone series

LG launched two new Tonefree range of earphones-- HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6. They are tuned by Meridian Audio, a renowned British audio technology company. It boasts Digital Signal Processing chipset and EQ sound settings to enhance listening experience via four customized presets to suit the listener’s musical taste: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals.

The newly designed LG Tonefree FN7 promises to deliver fuller, richer bass with high-quality silicone-infused drivers, a dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies.

It also has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which can effectively neutralise external urban sounds using three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. Its adjustable ear-tip is backed by patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design to deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage and provide maximum comfort, by even distribution of pressure and allowing them to adapt to all ear shapes.



LG Tonefree HBS FN7 and FN6 series. Credit: LG



"With specialized ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum," the company said.

On the other hand, FN6 promises to offer advanced call quality to users through built-in, high-performance microphones; the upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise and the lower microphone that picks up and amplifies vocals even in a crowded space.

The earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and rain, making them completely water-resistant.

HBS FN7 supports fast and wireless charging and comes with a 21-hour long battery life with up to 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle — all from one charge, while the HBS-FN6 comes with an 18-hour long battery life with up to 6 hours of playback.

A notable aspect of the new LG earbuds is that they come with a special charging case. The latter comes equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, eliminating 99.9% bacteria while charging, making the listener feel fresh and jam throughout the day.

The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor the charging level and UVnano status.

The new LG Tonefree FN7 and FN6 are priced at Rs 29,990 and INR 24,990, respectively. Both models will be available in a Stylish Black and Modern White colour options.

Must read | Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 480 5G chipset for budget phones



Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi, earlier in the week, unveiled Mi 10i, the first phone of the year in India. It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) LCD screen with up to 120Hz display refresh rate, support HDR10+. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with an IP53 rating, meaning the device can sustain accidental water splashes or light rains.

It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB (expandable) storage, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W charging capability.



Xiaomi Mi 10i. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It boasts quad-camera module-- main 108MP (1/1.52-inch Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED Flash) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it features 16MP snapper. Its price starts at Rs 20,999,

Read more | Xiaomi Mi 10i hands-on review: First impression



LG CSO Bendable Screen for gaming

LG's new 48-inch CSO monitor makes full utilisation of the OLED's thin form factor and flexible attributes. The paper-thin screen can bend and unfold with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R. This means the display can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display. Consumers make the screen flat while watching TV and transform it into a curved screen for gaming.

Furthermore, a curved display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge, maximizing the visual immersion that is popular among gamers, the company said.



LG Bendable CSO Display. Credit: LG



Another interesting aspect of the LG CSO display is that it can produce audio without any speaker attached. How? you say. Well, the company has equipped an ultra-slim film exciter that vibrates the display to produce sound. Also, LG has reduced the thickness from standard 9mm to just 0.6mm and this way, the viewers will be able to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly immersive sound.

Must read: LG CSO Bendable screen: Everything you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.