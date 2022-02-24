OnePlus Boulevard: World's largest OnePlus mobile experience store opens in Bengaluru

Popular premium smartphone-maker OnePlus has opened a brand new OnePlus Boulevard experience store in Bengaluru, which also happens to be the company's largest of its kind globally.

It is located at the heart of India's silicon valley-- Brigade Road-- very near to the older OnePlus Store. It is a massive two-floor structure with more than 39,000 square feet of retail space with multiple entry and exit points.



Front view of the OnePlus Boulevard. Credit: OnePlus India



Keeping to true its name OnePlus Boulevard, the company has incorporated natural and earthy elements including terracotta material finish for the walls and green spaces around the store; Add to that, the glass windows at the top, ensure ample natural light into the store. It also houses several clay-based and ceramic artworks sourced from artists across India.

The vast ground floor houses experience centre for the customers to touch and feel all OnePlus products ranging from the latest OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Smart TV Y1S, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition, to Buds Z2, OnePlus Band, and related accessories spread across multiple stalls. There are dedicated gaming zones and TV experience corners in addition to an unboxing table for the customers to set up their newly bought OnePlus devices.



Inside the OnePlus Boulevard store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Furthermore, there is also a separate service space for customers to talk to executives about device repair and stuff.

On the first floor, there is dedicated space for OnePlus community members to chill out in a cafe, a closed mini theater for interaction with OnePlus engineers, and a reading space. I have been told, in the future, it may also be used for product briefing and interaction with reporters as well.

OnePlus Boulevard is now open to all public starting today evening from 7:00 pm onwards.

“Right from the start of our India journey in 2014, our community in India has always received our products very positively. The Indian community has played a significant role in our brand’s growth and continues to do so. Owing to this, we believe that Indian region would make for the perfect venue to house our largest OnePlus Experience Store, called the 'OnePlus Boulevard.' This is also a testament towards our commitment to provide our community with the best user experience across all offerings of our brand," said Navnit Nakra, CEO and head of India region, OnePlus.



Unboxing table for the customers to set up their newly bought OnePlus devices. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



"The OnePlus Boulevard will not only serve as a landmark retail space but will also be a dedicated community hub for our community members and customers to connect with the brand directly and cultivate a deeper bond. OnePlus’ journey in India began right here, in our country’s biggest tech hub, Bengaluru. And we are excited to bring our largest OnePlus Experience Store in the world to our India community here,” Nakra added.

It should be noted that the new OnePlus Boulevard is right opposite Samsung's Opera House, which is also touted to be the latter's largest all-in-one experience store in the world. The old OnePlus store at the start of Brigade road will be closed soon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.