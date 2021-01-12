Sony PlayStation 5 now available for pre-order in India

As promised, Sony and partner retail partners on Tuesday (January 12) commenced taking orders for the much-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India.

The new generation PS5 made its global debut way back in September 2020 and now, it is finally up for pre-booking on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select Sony authorized retailers.

Also, consumers can call the toll-free number 1800-103-7799 for contact details and addresses of the local retailers taking pre-orders.

However, Sony is offering only the PS5 with 4K Blue-ray drive model and a couple of Sony DualSense Wireless Controller and Media Remote along with three popular game titles like Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel's Spiderman Miles Morales.

The company is reportedly facing a shortage of PS5 Digital Edition units around the world. Even the three peripherals-- DualSense Charging Station (Rs 2,590), HD camera (Rs 5,190), and PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (Rs 8,590) are under short supply. They are expected to be released later in the coming months.



Sony PlayStation 5 and accessories. Credit: Sony



For now, consumers can pre-order PlayStation 5 for Rs 49,990 and can avail of No Cost EMI on HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI, and SBI cards starting at Rs 8,332. They can also book Sony DualSense Wireless Controller and Media Remote for Rs Rs 5,990 and Rs 2,590, respectively.

Sony PlayStation 5 boasts a new-generation custom processor paired with a graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

