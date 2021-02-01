Budget pushes health, infra spends; no change in personal income tax slabs; no Covid-19 cess

India’s first Budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic gave a healing touch to the health sector by providing over Rs 2.22 lakh crore for health and wellness, which is 137% more than the last year’s allocation and also gave a big push to the infrastructure sector through a sharp increase in capital expenditures aimed at reconstructing the pandemic-ravaged economy and providing jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made two bold Budget announcements, which included lining up two Public Sector Banks for disinvestment and putting up one state-owned insurance company for sale. The Foreign Direct Investment limit in insurance was also increased to 74% from the current 49% in the Budget.

Sitharaman said the pandemic-hit economy would be given a required push even at the cost of a 9.5% increase in the Budget deficit in 2020-21 from 4.6% of the GDP in 2019-20. She said the government would finance its expenses through borrowings, selling of shares in public sector companies, privatisation and asset monetisation.

Economists said that her Budget would give a boost to private consumption, which is needed to kickstart the recession-hit economy. However, states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are going to the polls, got big allocations for highway projects.

Her Budget proposals were based on 'Six Pillars' and included health, physical and financial capital. She promised to extend social security benefits to gig and platform workers.

For migrant workers, the worst-hit during the pandemic, the government will soon launch a portal to collect data, she said.

An allocation of Rs 5.54 lakh crore was made for capital expenditure in 2021-22, a 34% increase over last year. Sitharaman said that a special scheme to nudge states to spend more of their Budget on infrastructure would be launched soon.

"In 2020-21, we have provided for Rs 4.12 lakh crore for capital expenditure. We are likely to end at Rs 4.39 lakh crore towards it. We will provide Rs 5.54 lakh crore towards capital expenditure in FY22 - 34% more than the Budget estimates of last year," she said.

Her 110-minute-long Budget speech gave a leg up to the stock market with the Sensex rising about 1,100 points.

Her income tax proposals provided relief only to senior citizens above the age of 75 as she absolved them from filing tax returns if they received only salary and interest income. She, however, extended a tax exemption for the purchase of affordable housing for one more year. The affordable housing scheme is hitting its deadline in 2022.

The highest ever amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was allocated towards the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, of which Rs 1.08 lakh crore was for capital expenditure.

The Budget announced a vehicle scrappage policy to phase out old vehicles. It will be applicable after 20 years for personal vehicles and after 15 years for commercial vehicles.