I.N.D.I.A. shines as BJP's '400 par' falls flat; all eyes on JD(U), TDP for the ride home

Believe it or not! Exit polls throws up no 'surprises'

The exit polls, which came out on Saturday after the last vote of this election went to the ballot, predicted an 'unimaginable' victory to BJP-led NDA. With no anti-incumbency in sight, all the exit polls foretold a story of NDA's return to the power, while the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc had nothing to hope for.

Almost all polls gave the BJP-led NDA more than 350 seats with a few predicting it crossing the two-third mark with an unprecedented 370 plus figures. While News24-Today’s Chanakya (400 +/-15) predicted a maximum of 415 seats for NDA, India TV-CNX's exit poll gave 401 seats to NDA while the minimum could be 371. I.N.D.I.A was predicted to win 109-139 by CNX. India Today-MyAxis India poll gave NDA 361-401 seats while I.N.D.I.A. 131-166 and others 8-20.