Assembly Elections 2024 | 'We have nothing to be ashamed of': Patnaik tells BJD MLAs

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that when he took charge of Odisha 70 per cent of the state's population was living below the poverty line, and during his 24-year tenure, he brought it down to 10 per cent.

Meeting the newly-elected MLAs of his party, he said the BJD would continue to work for the state.

"When I first became the CM, 70 per cent of the people of Odisha were living below the poverty line. Now, only 10 per cent people are below it. Our efforts in agriculture and irrigation sectors and women empowerment have led to this achievement. We have nothing to be ashamed of," he told the MLAs.