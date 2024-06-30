DH Evening Brief: 11 dead in Delhi after heavy rains; TISS withdraws termination of over 100 employees

The death toll from this week's sudden heavy rain has climbed to 11 in Delhi, including four citizens who drowned in submerged underpasses, the Times of India reported, while flight operations stuttered. Read more
After receiving flak for not renewing the contracts of more than 100 teaching and non-teaching staffers citing lack of funds, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) withdrew its decision on Sunday to terminate the staffers. Read more
Colonial era criminal codes will make way for the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam from Monday with the government promising that it will completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country. Read more
When the final ball of the T20 World Cup 2024 was bowled, for Virat Kohli it was the end of a 12-year struggle to win the only International trophy that had been eluding him. Read more
Senior IAS officer Sujata Saunik on Sunday became the first woman Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. Read more
A woman in Germany got harsher punishment than a convicted rapist for calling the man a "disgraceful rapist pig". Read more
After two of India's greatest ever cricketers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements on Saturday, India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from shortest format of the game on Sunday. Read more
The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is mulling on fielding Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, in the Deputy Speaker election whenever it happens as part of an “out-of-box” decision with “strong symbolism”. Awadhesh represents the Faizabad parliamentary seat in which Ayodhya is located. Read more
Last week, Vivek Murthy, surgeon general of the United States, warned that the use of social media among adolescents has contributed to a surge in anxiety and depression. In a widely read op-ed, he argued that Congress should take action, forcing the social media giants to attach warning labels on their products in much the same ways that it did with cigarette makers. Read more
France voted on Sunday in the first round of a snap parliamentary election which opinion polls forecast the far-right National Rally could win without an absolute majority. Read more
Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on Sunday assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff at a time India is facing myriad security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more