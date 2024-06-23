Home
DH Evening Brief: 17 NEET-UG candidates from Bihar debarred over malpractice; CID to probe sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 14:16 IST
NEET row: 17 Bihar NEET-UG candidates who appeared in May 5 exam debarred over malpractice by NTA

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday said that 17 NEET-UG candidates who had appeared in May 5 exam from centres in Bihar were debarred following detection of malpractice. Read more

CID to probe sexual abuse case against arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

The Karnataka government has handed over MLC Dr Suraj Revanna's case to the CID. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against stay imposed on bail by Delhi High Court

The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the stay imposed on his bail by the Delhi High Court. Read more

Lok Sabha session: All eyes on major NDA allies as Oppn sharpens knives to target Modi govt

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on Monday with newly-elected MPs taking oath as a resurgent Opposition is sharpening its knives to corner the Narendra Modi government with diminished numbers in Parliament. Read more

NEET row: CBI registers FIR to probe irregularities in medical entrance exam

Days after filing a case on the irregularities in the UGC-NET exam, the CBI on Sunday registered a case in connection with irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduates) test held in May. Read more

BSP chief Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as successor

Forty seven days after calling him immature and sacking him as her political heir and her party's national coordinator, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday reinstated her nephew Akash Anand as both and hinted at a major rejig in the BSP organisation in the wake of its dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Read more

Canara Bank's X (formerly Twitter) account hacked

State-owned Canara Bank on Sunday said its X handle has been compromised and asked its customers not to use the social media handle till it has been restored. Read more

Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Motihari, third in less than a week

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on Sunday in third such incident in Bihar in less than a week, officials said. Read more

Two CoBRA jawans killed after Naxalites blow up truck in Chhattisgarh

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgah’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said. Read more

NADA suspends Bajrang Punia again, serves him notice of charge

The National Anti-Doping Agency on Sunday suspended Bajrang Punia for a second time, three weeks after ADDP had revoked his suspension on the grounds that NADA had not issued a 'notice of charge' to the wrestler. Read more

A bureaucrat and politician's hug goes viral in Kerala

The picture of a hug has gone viral on the social media as the one hugging is a young woman IAS officer in Kerala and the recipient is a ex-minister and Lok Sabha MP-elect from the state. Read more

